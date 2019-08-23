Don't worry, we've got you covered on the scary parts of driving.

I would like to take a moment to educate the world about one of the best inventions for driving assistance.

Picture this:

You're driving down the autoroute. You realize that your exit is coming up but you are in the far left lane. To your right is a mass line of cars blocking the way between you and your destination. How do you get through them without causing an accident?

Or this scenario:

You are driving down a one lane road. The oncoming cars are closer than you'd like them, but what can you do with small roads. Then it happens. You have to turn left. You've dreaded this since you got in the car. What should you do?

Well, I am here to tell you that there is a handy-dandy device installed in your car for just such reasons. Situated just to the left of your steering wheel is a little lever. You'll notice that it goes up and down. It does the most amazing thing.

It turns on your blinker so that everyone else on the road knows that you need to get from one lane to the other.

I know, shocking!

It seems to me that this little driving hack is something that few people learn and, in my opinion, could be something that helps both you and your fellow commuters. It doesn't take much (thankfully, because I definitely don't like doing much when I drive), so all you have to do is just maneuver the small lever and it activates a light on the front (for those oncoming cars), on the sides (for anyone coming from your left or right), and on the back (so people behind you know what you're up to).

Now, I know in today's age of GDPR and personal privacy you don't want everyone to know where you're going. However, unless you've really pissed someone off, I doubt they'll follow you for using your blinker correctly.