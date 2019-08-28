Exercising is excellent, but if you do it in the dark.. make sure you bring a light, and/or reflectors.

I had to stay late at work yesterday, only leaving at 9 pm, which meant that I had to cycle from Kirchberg to Lorentzweiler after dark. Not a big deal - I cycle the route frequently and know it like the back of my hand, plus I have an excellent bike light both back and front.

Still, it proved an interesting (read: stressful) experience. First I was nearly hit by a car on a Rue de la Station in Dommeldange (I had right of way, the driver decided that didn't really matter) - but that's beside the point I'm making. Just setting the scene for the evening.

More bothersome was the outrageous number of late evening walkers and runners on the (shared walking and) cycle route who had no reflectors, no lights, and didn't think it appropriate to make their presence known vocally. This despite the fact that it was dark and a light mist was setting in, which rendered my light less effective.

I had close calls with not one, not two, but a full five people in the span of my 25-minute ride. Only able to see about 3 metres in front of me, I naturally rode slowly - but meeting people head-on meant there was quite limited time to react. They will have had every opportunity to see me approaching before I saw them as - again - I had my lights on, yet there they were, casually jogging along in the middle of the path.

I cant imagine it was a pleasurable experience for them either, barely being able to see where they were going. So if you're into late evening or early morning exercise, good for your, but please make sure you can be seen.

On a related note - I've also seen a lot of parents cycling with their kids, often without wearing a helmet themselves, and on a surprising number of occasions the kid hasn't been either. Come on.

---

