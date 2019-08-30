No, not that kind, let the furry mice be....I'm referring to the desktop kind.

Your mouse is filthy.

That's not an accusation, it's a statement of fact.

Sure, it's a peril involved with hot-desking and this job entails plenty of hot desks but man alive (women and children too, though they get off first, remember?) there's nothing quite as ghastly as reaching for the mouse and feeling the grime leaching to your fingers.

I'm about being sick in my mouth right now, just thinking of it.

Now, this will seem like I am pointing my own grubby fingers at my erstwhile colleagues, while simultaneously trying to pass myself off as some proto-squeaky clean Mr. Sheen. I'm sure as hell not your average germaphobic clean freak and I'm no soap-dodging former student either, so that's not the mandate here.

Desks are horrible. They are, if you think you've got a clean desk let's invite C.S.I bloody Bereldange in and have them blacklight it to hell (other undesirable afterlife destinations are available), I can guarantee you it'll be icky.

As mentioned above, I am probably just as likely to be a contributing factor as I am to be repulsed.

Office cleanliness is a tough one, it really is, and I have touched upon coffee mugs before...

I eat at my desk, yes I do. I've also made a mess....in passing. But I'd like to think I am relatively tidy and that people won't have cause to shudder having to sit at the desk after me.

I'm going to shake the keyboard on to the desk and photograph it for posterity.

I don't think it is much to ask to expect those using shared utensils to keep 'em clean?

Is it?

I wipe the desk down with antibacterial spray everyday and give the mouse a (cough) once over each shift too. It takes a mere matter of minutes.

So, if you're hotdesker do us all (and thereby also yourselves) a favour and give the mouse and desk a cursory clean down at the end of your stint.

Here's a link on how to clean your mouse too, not a euphemism.

Or here.

You never know, it might end up in the chalking off of one of those pesky sick days.

