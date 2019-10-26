I recently joined LinkedIn. It's awful.

My LinkedIn feed is a collection of people I really despise.

As a young university graduate looking for a job, LinkedIn suggested I follow some of their generic hashtags, such as the truly nightmarish #careers.

I found it possible to distinguish between three categories of awful people on LinkedIn.

Exhibit A

Exhibit A are students who have completed an internship, and want to show off about it to all their friends. They use the cunning disguise of thanking their colleagues as a reason to write an insufferably pompous post that never fails to mention that they were then offered a job. Here's a sample post:

'I recently completed my ten week internship at [insert accounting/consulting/finance company name here]. I want to thank all my amazing colleagues for making it such a life-changing experience. I learnt so much about accounting/consulting/finance and I really can't wait to get started next year in the job. I'm now returning to my university to complete my final year, before returning to a life of slaving for The Man next year. Can't wait!'

Pathetic.

Exhibit B

Exhibit B are the mysterious, almost spiritual advisers who post vague and totally meaningless career advice that pollute my home page. Here is a post taken directly off my feed:

'If you associate with Wise people, you'll become WISER.

So here are 3 simple steps to start becoming wiser:

1) Associate with people that are smarter than you.

2) Associate with people that will help you improve.

3) Associate with people that think bigger than you.

Who you choose to associate with matters greatly! Choose WISELY! How else can we become WISER?'

I don't even know where to start with that.

Exhibit C

The worst of the worst on LinkedIn, though, and that's saying something, is the horrendously conceited 'careers coach' (is that a real job?) who posts career advice that quickly turns into a rant against lazy/unambitious/disorganised people, to be compared against Mr. Perfect Careers Coach through the medium of a lame made-up conversation. Here's another post directly off my feed:

'Whenever I speak to people who either hate their jobs or have dreams of pursuing something big, the first thing I ask is: “What are you doing about it?”

The answers I receive are almost always the same: “Nothing”

When I dive deeper into why, I typically get the same excuses revolving around people saying they don’t have enough “time.”

You know what I say to that? Bullsh#*

Outside of my day job I have two YouTube channels (with 100 videos), I regularly write content on LinkedIn, I’m a career coach, I do public speaking and workshops, I cycle commute 60 miles per week to work, I go to the gym 3 days a week, and my son and I are learning how to skateboard on the weekends (for hours on end). I still have plenty of free time.

If you are unhappy in your current situation or you have big dreams that you want to pursue, then stop making excuses and put in the damn work.'

Burn in hell.

