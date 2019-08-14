In what seems to be becoming a trend of violent baptisms, a viral video has been released of a Russian baptism last Saturday.

A Russian priest did something rather unimaginable. What began as a normal baptism quickly turned bad as the priest violently threw the baby around, submerging him repeatedly in the font and appearing to not want to give the child back to its family despite them grabbing for the child several times.

The child is said to have scratches all over its body and is still quite shaken. The priest is under investigation and currently banned from preaching.

Priest slaps baby at baptism

A similar case occurred last year which a french priest was suspended for slapping a crying baby during baptism. It seems priests aren't all on the same page of babies and baptism.