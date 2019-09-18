The Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) of the University of Luxembourg marks it’s 10th anniversary with the Mind the Brain exhibition, running from September 15th to October 6th.

As a fundraiser for art and science, it aims to connect the public to biomedical science and the research done at the LCSB. If you happen to stumble across one or all ten of the uniquely painted brains, post a photo on social media with hashtag #MindtheBrain and partner, Hogan Lovells Luxembourg, will give €1 to biomedical research for each pic with the hashtag.

©RTL/Crossfire 2019