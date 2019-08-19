Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting the Queen and Prince Philip at their Balmoral estate in late August.

The couple will be there at the same time as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Will and Kate will stay at their own cottage, Tam-na-Ghar, in the grounds of the estate, while Harry and Meghan stay with the Queen, an insider told Vanity Fair.

"The Queen has a lot of guests coming and to ease the pressure the Cambridges are likely to stay at the cottage," the source told Vanity Fair "That could have added benefits for everyone as it means more space in the castle."

Tam-na-Ghar, a three-bedroom cottage, will have plenty of room for the couple's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.