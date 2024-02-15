This interview recorded in octobre 2023 shows the global imperative to address climate change and the need for sustainable solutions.

In the heart of Jordan's refugee camp, students the Ecole Internationale of Differdange interviewed Malek Abdeen, the Azraq camp's Team Leader about the profound impact of climate change on the Jordan population. The dialogue unveiled the challenges faced by the community, emphasizing the intersection of environmental and geopolitical struggles. From water scarcity to extreme weather events, the Team Leader highlighted the resilience of the inhabitants but also the struggle and challenges they are facing to find works and feed oneself.