We wish @ElfynEvans the best of luck with his new challenge. He's long been a part of our family, and it was a pleasure watching him develop into a world-class driver over the past ten years. Thank you Elfyn.



➡️ More from Malcolm, @richmillener and Elfyn: https://t.co/vdd9Dp2ONJ pic.twitter.com/YymkZAzs0e