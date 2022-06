Hiefenech verstäerkt sech iwwerdeems mam Tom Schomer an dem Philippe Arendt.

Den offizielle Post

US Heffingen has added Philippe Arendt (T71) and Tom Schomer (Sparta) to its roster for the upcoming season. Furthermore, Tom Kries is the new coach of the team.

A few days ago, ex-coach Daniel Brandao signed in Bascharage (National 2). Steve Barzacca decided to retire.