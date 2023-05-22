Den AS Zolwer huet elo annoncéiert, datt den Alexis Kreps den neien Trainer zu Zolwer fir d'Saison an der Nationale 2 gëtt.

Hei dat offiziellt Schreiwes

AS Zolwer has announced that Alexis Kreps is the new head coach for the men‘s team that will compete in the National 2 next season.

Kreps lastly coached Résidence Walfer and will now move to the club from the South.

Vic Heuschling (Arantia), Gilles Weis (Contern) and Davide Grün (T71) have left Zolwer this off-season.