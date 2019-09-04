Bei RTL kënnt Dir Är Koppel Tickete fir de Concert am Kader vun der "Once Upon a Mind" Tour ze gewannen.

De 25. Oktober bréngt den James Blunt säi sechste Studio Album "Once Upon a Mind" eraus. Zesumme mat deem Album geet de Museker dann och op eng grouss Europa- Tour, déi am Februar an England start an am Mäerz an Abrëll weider duerch Europa geet. Dobäi mécht de britesche Sänger de 5. Mäerz 2020 och Statioun zu Lëtzebuerg

Gewënnspill



RTL.lu gëtt Iech d'Geleeënheet, fir gratis beim Concert mat derbäi ze sinn. Wat musst Dir dofir maachen?

Schéckt einfach eng SMS mam Stéchwuert "James Blunt" an Ären Numm an E-Mail-Adress op de 62468 (0,50 € / SMS) a gewannt mat e bësse Chance Är 2 Ticketen. Vill Gléck!





D'Tickete ginn e Freideg de 6. September 2019 um 10 Auer an d'Vente, dat um Internetsite vum Atelier.

De Communiqué

James Blunt

Announces Early 2020 UK Tour

Plays Royal Albert Hall April 7th

New Album ‘Once Upon A Mind’ Out October 25th

Following the news that his sixth studio album, ‘Once Upon A Mind’, will be released on October 25th via Atlantic Records, James Blunt today announces a major 2020 UK and European tour including a must see show at London’s Royal Albert Hall April 7th.

James kicks off the tour February 14th in Birmingham and finishes at London’s Royal Albert Hall playing shows across Europe throughout the run.

After flirting with electronica on his last album, James Blunt returns to what he does best on new album ‘Once Upon A Mind’, writing classic songs that touch both the heart and the head. Highlights are many and include the breezy first single ‘Cold’, the poignant ballad ‘Monsters’, the pop swagger of ‘5 Miles’ and the country tinged ‘Halfway.’ There’s a warmth that permeates the entire album, and a real sense of personality.