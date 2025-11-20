Like so many young people, I’ve often had to experience that our voices are frequently overlooked. We all have ideas, opinions, and concerns about the world we live in, but they are often dismissed by adults assuming we are “too young” to understand or contribute meaningfully. But now more than ever, our voices matter. Article 12 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child reminds us that every child has the right to express their views freely and have them taken seriously. Adults always say the future is in our hands, so why not let us shape it?

Throughout history and around the world, young people have proven that age has never been a barrier to impact. When adults hesitated or simply did not want to act, it was the youth who refused to stay silent. Greta Thunberg did not just strike for the climate; she reminded the world of something adults already knew but often ignored: that the planet’s clock is ticking. Malala Yousafzai did not only fight for girls’ education, but she also exposed the injustice that silence protects. And there are countless more examples of young people who refused to wait for permission to speak, because no one else would.

And yet, challenges remain — not only globally, but also here in Luxembourg. Too often, young people are invited to speak but not truly listened to. In schools, youth councils, or community projects, our opinions are sometimes treated as decoration, not direction. Decisions are still made for us, not with us. Many of us, myself included, have felt the frustration: sharing ideas about education, mental health, or climate action, only to see them quietly set aside. It is not that adults don’t care, it is that the systems are built in favour of the loudest, not always the youngest.

Solving the challenge of being heard starts with showing that young people can and do make a difference. As a UNICEF Youth Ambassador, I try to do exactly that — by using every opportunity to speak up and take part in projects. Like this article you are reading now, reminding others that our voices matter, here and now. Through countless projects, discussions, and initiatives, I’ve learned that change doesn’t come from waiting for someone to listen. Change comes from doing what you love and being driven by your passion to make a difference — with enough motivation. And when you try hard enough, success will eventually follow.

Today’s problems — climate change, inequality, technological disruption — cannot be solved by adults alone. We need voices daring to dream the impossible and fight for it, whatever the cost. We are inheriting a world full of urgent challenges, and the way we see things, our creativity, and our energy are needed. Making a difference might seem difficult, but it starts with speaking up, whether through school councils, youth organisations, local projects, or even online. It grows slowly, with persistence and dedication.

Listening to young people is not only a matter of fairness, it is essential for survival and for progress. Every young person should have the power to make a difference, because our voice truly matters. Our ideas, concerns, and hopes deserve attention — not just as a formality, but as recognition that the future does belong to us. The challenges we face are big, but change is possible. It all begins with one voice daring to speak.