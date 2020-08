View this post on Instagram

Nadia Mossong joins T71! T71 is pleased to announce that Nadia Mossong will reinforce the women's team in the upcoming 2020-21 season. Furthermore, Nadia will replace Frank Muller as sports coordinator in the Interreg Basket Academy. We wish her the best of luck in her dual function at T71! #T71 #T71Ladies #Basketball #Diddeleng