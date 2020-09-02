Dat huet de Veräin e Mëttwoch de Mëtten an engem Communiqué matgedeelt.

D'Alex Louin war eent vun den Haaptpiliere vum Succès am Championnat 2019. D'Spillerin wäert fir d'europäesch Coupe disponibel sinn a wäert géint Capitale Namur den 9. Dezember kënne spillen.

Communiqué vum BBc Grengewald-Hueschtert:

Alex Louin returns to the Greens!

The BBC Grengewald-Hueschtert is delighted to announce that Alexandra Louin will be wearing the uniform of the greens again next season!

The name Alex Louin is probably linked to the greatest success in the recent history of the club when she and the team brought the 2019 championship to Niederanven with a buzzer-beater in overtime of the third final in Dudelange. Alex will, of course, be available for the team at the European Cup premiere against Capitale Namur.

The qualification round has been postponed by FIBA and will be played in December on the following dates:

BBC Grengewald vs Capitale Namur, Wednesday 09.12.20, 19h00

BBC Grengewald @ Capitale Namur, Thursday 17.12.20, 20h30

Welcome back, Alex!