An enger éischter Phas kënnt bei den Examen elo mol keng Surveillance-Applikatioun an den Asaz.

Déi definitiv a prinzipiell Decisioun wier awer nach net geholl, heescht et elo e Freideg am fréien Owend vun der Uni Lëtzebuerg. An der Kritik stoung jo den eventuellen Asaz vun enger Video-Surveillance-Plattform bei verschiddenen Examen, déi e Méindeg à distance ufänken. Ënner anerem d'Studentenassociatioun UNEL hat sech Suergen iwwer d'Grondrechter an d'Privatsphär gemaach.

Et wéilt ee sécher stellen, datt d'Software all d'Krittären erfëllt, zum Beispill beim Dateschutz, sou d'Universitéit. Dat wier e komplexe Prozess an deen hätt elo sou kuerzfristeg net kënnen ofgeschloss ginn, dofir kéim d'Instrument elo virleefeg net an den Asaz an et géif op Alternative gesat ginn, zum Beispill mëndlech Prüfungen oder Epreuven, déi kënne mat heem geholl ginn.

Dat alles heescht awer net, datt den Iwwerwaachungstool ganz vum Dësch ass. Et géif een déi néideg Analysen ofwaarden. Et wier souwisou just e ganz klengen Deel vun de Prüfunge betraff. Dës Decisioun huet d'Uni Lëtzebuerg e Freideg de Mëtteg geholl an d'Studente goufen heiriwwer informéiert, esou de Sam Bernard, Member vun der Delegatioun.

D'Mail un d'Studenten

Dear students, dear colleagues,

I wish to update you on the University’s plans to organize exam sessions in a remote setting, and particularly on the possible use of a remote proctoring tool for a limited number of exams.

The University is under the obligation to ensure the integrity and safety of its exams. A remote proctoring software can help us reach this goal. At the same time, the University wishes to ensure that all modalities of use of such a tool are in line with its obligation to protect the privacy of the users.

As of today, we are still in the process of establishing that the tool under consideration fulfills all criteria in this respect. This is a lengthy and complex process which has been going on for a few weeks already. The fact is however that, at this stage, we do not yet have a fully complete picture.

For the time being, therefore, the University has decided not to use the tool under consideration for the proctoring of remote exams. Until the final details can be clarified, other forms of remote exams will be used (Webex, oral exams, take-home exams). If and when the remote proctoring tool is introduced, this will happen with adequate lead time, allowing for proper preparation and testing, and the students will keep the right to refuse being proctored via the software. In the latter case, the University would assign the student an exam in a different format.

Some of you have expressed their discomfort and have raised concerns about privacy with the solution that the University is exploring. We take these concerns seriously. However, we also take our responsibility towards students and society very seriously. It is important for all our students that we protect the quality of our diplomas. We deploy all efforts to reach this goal.

I wish all students a very good start of exams.

Best regards,