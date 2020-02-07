Eigentlech sollt op der PAX East zu Boston eng spillbar Demo vun "The Last of Us Part 2" vu Sony virgestallt ginn. Dëst gëtt elo näischt.

Vum 27. Februar un, bis den 1. Mäerz, wäert nees zu Boston d'Pax East sinn, dëst awer dës Kéier ouni Sony. D'Firma huet aus Angscht virum Corona-Virus den Datum elo ofgesot. Niewend The Last of Us Part 2, sollt och Dreams, Iron Man VR a weider Spiller presentéiert ginn.

Hei den originale Wuertlaut vu Sony: "Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern."

Iwwregens gouf wéinst dem selwechte Grond och d'Taipei Game Show ofgesot, sou wéi "The Outer Worlds" fir d'Switch verréckelt.