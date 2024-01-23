D'Oscar-Nominatioune sinn eraus - et ass net weider verwonnerlech, datt d'Filmer Barbie an Oppenheimer a praktesch alle Kategorien nominéiert sinn.

3 Nominatiounen fir den Oppenheimer, dorënner bescht männlech Haaptroll fir de Cillian Murphy a bescht Niewenduerstellerin fir d'Emily Blunt. De Ryan Gosling ass fir seng Roll als Ken am Film Barbie an der Kategorie bescht männlech Nieweroll nominéiert. Nominéiert als bescht weiblech Haaptroll sinn ënnert anerem d'Emma Stone am Film "Poor Things" an d'Carey Milligan a "Maestro".

Och de Film "Killers of the Flower Moon" ass a sëllegen Kategorien fir d'Oscaren nominéiert. Wien déi gëlle Statue schlussendlech mat Heem huelen dierf, gëtt den 10. Mäerz zu Hollywood decidéiert.

Hei déi wichtegst Kategorien:

Beschten Acteur:

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Bescht Actrice:

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”

Emma Stone — “Poor Things”

Beschte Realisateur:

Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”

Beschte Film:

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Bescht männlech Nieweroll:

Robert Downey Jr. in "Oppenheimer."

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Bescht weiblech Nieweroll:

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Beschten internationale Film:

“Io Capitano” (Italy)

“Perfect Days” (Japan)

“Society of the Snow” (Spain)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)