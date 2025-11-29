Amazon Lëtzebuerg reagéiert op d'Kritik vun der Demonstratioun "Make Amazon Pay", fir déi sech e Freideg eng 30 Leit an der Groussgaass zesumme fonnt haten

D'Demonstratioun, zu där verschidde Gruppe wéi d'ASTM, Greenpeace an déi Lénk opgeruff haten, huet zesummegefaasst kritiséiert, datt Amazon op ville Punkten extra géif behandelt ginn, sief dat an de Beräicher vun der Ëmwelt oder och de Steieren. Wéi eng Spriecherin vun Amazon Lëtzebuerg elo matdeelt, hätten d'Demonstrante falsch Informatiounen verbreet: Amazon géif ee modernt a gerecht Aarbechtsëmfeld erméiglechen, wier bei den Entreprisen den Haaptakeefer vun erneierbaren Energien, a wier och mat den nationale Steier-Gesetzer komplett konform.

Den Artikel zu der "Make Amazon Pay"-Demonstratioun fannt Dir hei.

Fotoe vun de Maniff e Freideg:

D'Schreiwes vun Amazon Lëtzebuerg

Overarching statement

This group is being intentionally misleading and continues to promote a false narrative. The fact is at Amazon we provide great pay, great benefits, and great opportunities—all from day one. We directly employ more than 1.5 million people around the world, and provide a modern, safe, and engaging workplace whether you work in an office or at one of our operations buildings.

On the allegations related to sustainability:

Amazon matched 100% of electricity used in its operations with renewable energy sources in 2023 and 2024, investing in more than 600 renewable energy projects worldwide and being named the top corporate purchaser of renewable energy globally since 2020.Amazon is consistently working to make its operations more energy efficient, including our data centers. AWS data centers are up to 4.1 times more energy efficient than on-premises facilities. When workloads are optimized on AWS, the associated carbon footprint can be reduced by up to 99% (Accenture research 2024).Additionally, AWS aims to be water positive by 2030, returning more water to communities than it uses in its direct operations.



On privacy:

At Amazon we work hard to earn customer trust, and customer privacy is a top priority. We’re proud to innovate and continually improve the services we offer customers. As we innovate, we work with regulators to ensure new services are fully understood and legally compliant.



On the allegations regarding tax:

Corporate tax is based on profits, not revenues, and last year our European Stores business posted a loss. We continued to invest heavily across the region, and have now invested more than €250 billion in Europe since 2010, including more than €180 billion in the EU. We pay corporate tax in countries across Europe amounting to hundreds of millions of euros, and we operate in full compliance with local tax laws everywhere.

