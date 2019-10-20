De Loïc Bettendorf wäert vun der Saison 2020 u fir d'Ekipp Leopard Pro Cycling un den Depart goen.

Den 18 Joer ale Lëtzebuerger wäert fir den Ufank bei den U23-Courssen un den Depart goen. De jonke Coureur huet eng staark Saison hannert sech an ass frou, dass hien eng Plaz bei Leopard Pro Cycling kritt huet. D'Continantal-Ekipp huet ee gudde Ruff an hëlt ëmmer nees jonk Lëtzebuerger Talenter ënner Kontrakt.

Offiziellt Schreiwes

LEOPARD WELCOMES LÖIC BETTENDORFF AS FIRST 2020 SIGNING

Loïc Bettendorff will join Leopard Pro Cycling as of the 2020 season. Joining from the junior ranks, the 18-year-old Luxembourger will make his debut on the U23 level.

By signing Loïc Bettendorff, Leopard Pro Cycling adds an allrounder to the roster. The Luxembourger can be seen as a puncher, who gets over mountains well, who has a solid sprint and who does not shy away for breakaways. Bettendorff joins the team after a very promising 2019 season, in which he became National Road, Time Trial, Cyclocross and Cross-Country Champion. Also, Bettendorff wore the KOM jersey for three days at the Course de la Paix in Czech Republic, complemented by a top ten result in the highly rated GP Général Patton. At Leopard, the youngster will get plenty of time to further develop as a rider.

"I am really proud and honored Leopard Pro Cycling offered me a place in the team after a good season in the juniors. I am looking forward to ride in this great continental team with a very good reputation. I did not set any goals for 2020, apart from doing my job for the team and gaining experience by learning as much as possible in all different race situations."

Loïc Bettendorff

"With Loïc we welcome another young Luxembourgish talent to our team. It is no secret that our team is there to support especially the local riders. Therefore we are very happy to announce Loïc's signing and we are looking forward to work with him and help him to develop reasonable and sustainable in the upcoming years."

Markus Zingen

Team Manager Leopard Pro Cycling