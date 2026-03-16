98. Editioun vun den Academy Awards"One Battle After Another" ass de grouss Gewënner vun den Oscaren 2026

Irish actress Jessie Buckley poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Hamnet” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

US actor Michael B. Jordan poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Sinners” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Canadian animator Chris Lavis and Polish animator Maciek Szczerbowski pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for “The Girl Who Cried Pearls” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

US filmmaker Alexandre Singh and US curator Natalie Musteata kiss as they pose in the press room with the Oscar for best Best Live Action Short Film for “Two People Exchanging Saliva” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Leonardo DiCaprio © Angela Weiss / AFP

After a tie in the category, US filmmakers Jack Piatt and Sam Davis hold the Oscar for best Best Live Action Short Film for “The Singers” alongside US filmmaker Alexandre Singh and US curator Natalie Musteata with their Oscar for best Best Live Action Short Film for “Two People Exchanging Saliva” in the press room during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Radovan Sibrt, Alzbeta Karaskova, US documentary filmmaker David Borenstein, Helle Faber, and Pavel Talankin pose in the press room with the Oscar for best Best Documentary Feature Film for “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Jack O’Connell © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Russian teacher Pavel Talankin hoists his Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” at the 98th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP