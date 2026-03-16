98. Editioun vun den Academy Awards"One Battle After Another" ass de grouss Gewënner vun den Oscaren 2026
An der Nuecht op e Méindeg war zu Los Angeles an den USA nees d'Oscar-Zeremonie. Wie konnt dës Kéier op den Academy Awards iwwerzeegen?
Oscar-Night zu Hollywood an den USA
De Präis fir de beschte Film krut “One Battle After Another”. De satireschen Action-Thriller huet sech géint de Konkurrent “Blood&Sinners” duerchgesat a krut am Ganze sechs Oscaren. Zum Beispill och dee vum beschte Regisseur fir de Paul Thomas Anderson.
Den US-Amerikaner Michael B. Jordan gouf als beschten Acteur ausgezeechent fir seng Duebelroll am Vampir-Horror-Drama Blood&Sinners deen an de Südstaate spillt. De Film war mat der Rekordzuel vun 16 Nominatiounen an d’Präisiwwerreechung gaangen.
Déi iresch Actrice Jessie Buckley krut den Oscar fir déi beschte weiblech Haaptroll. Si hat d’Fra vum William Shakespeare Agnes am Film Hamnet verkierpert.
De Sean Penn gouf fir déi bescht Nieweroll ausgezeechent. Hie war bei “One Battle After Another” dobäi.
Laureatin fir déi bescht Nieweroll ass déi 75 Joer al Amy Madigan. Si krut de Präis fir hir Performance am Film Weapons.
Den norwegeschen Drama Sentimental Value vum Regisseur Joachim Trier ass de beschten internationale Film ginn.
Two People Exchanging Saliva gouf als beschte Kuerzfilm ausgezeechent. D’Lëtzebuerger Actrice Vicky Krieps ass Erzielerin.
De Moderator vun den Oscars Conan O’Brien huet fir d’Ouverture am Dolby Theatre zu Los Angeles vu chaoteschen Zäite geschwat, déi och Angscht maache géifen. D’Oscar-Präisiwwerrechung hätt awer och d’Potential nees Zesummenhalt ze schafen.
Irish actress Jessie Buckley poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Hamnet” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP
US actor Michael B. Jordan poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Sinners” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP
Canadian animator Chris Lavis and Polish animator Maciek Szczerbowski pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for “The Girl Who Cried Pearls” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP
US filmmaker Alexandre Singh and US curator Natalie Musteata kiss as they pose in the press room with the Oscar for best Best Live Action Short Film for “Two People Exchanging Saliva” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP
Leonardo DiCaprio © Angela Weiss / AFP
After a tie in the category, US filmmakers Jack Piatt and Sam Davis hold the Oscar for best Best Live Action Short Film for “The Singers” alongside US filmmaker Alexandre Singh and US curator Natalie Musteata with their Oscar for best Best Live Action Short Film for “Two People Exchanging Saliva” in the press room during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP
Radovan Sibrt, Alzbeta Karaskova, US documentary filmmaker David Borenstein, Helle Faber, and Pavel Talankin pose in the press room with the Oscar for best Best Documentary Feature Film for “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP
Jack O’Connell © ANGELA WEISS / AFP
Russian teacher Pavel Talankin hoists his Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” at the 98th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP
Grouss Freed bei der Ekipp vu “One Battle After Another” - Net manner wéi 6 Oscaren huet de Film gewonnen. © AFP PHOTO / THE ACADEMY
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Hei all d’Nominéiereungen an d’Gewënner op ee Bléck!
Beschte Film
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle after Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Blood & Sinners
- Train Dreams
Beschten Haaptacteur
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle after Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Michael B. Jordan (Blood & Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Beschten Niewenduersteller
- Benicio Del Toro (One Battle after Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Delroy Lindo (Blood & Sinners)
- Sean Penn (One Battle after Another)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Bescht Haaptactrice
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Bescht Niewenduerstellerin
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle after Another)
Beschten Animatiounsfilm
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Beschten animéierte Kuerzfilm
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Beschte Casting
- Hamnet (Nina Gold)
- Marty Supreme (Jennifer Venditti)
- One Battle after Another (Cassandra Kulukundis)
- The Secret Agent (Gabriel Domingues)
- Sinners (Francine Maisler)
Bescht Kameraféierung (Cinématographie)
- Frankenstein (Dan Laustsen)
- Marty Supreme (Darius Khondji)
- One Battle after Another (Michael Bauman)
- Blood & Sinners (Autumn Durald Arkapaw)
- Train Dreams (Adolpho Veloso)
Beschte Kostümdesign
- Avatar: Fire and Ash (Deborah L. Scott)
- Frankenstein (Kate Hawley)
- Hamnet (Malgosia Turzanska)
- Marty Supreme (Miyako Bellizzi)
- Sinners (Ruth E. Carter)
Bescht Regie
- Hamnet (Chloé Zhao)
- Marty Supreme (Josh Safdie)
- One Battle after Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Sentimental Value (Joachim Trier)
- Sinners (Ryan Coogler)
Beschten Dokumentarfilm
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Beschten Dokumentar-Kuerzfilm
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Beschte Schnatt
- F1 (Stephen Mirrione)
- Marty Supreme (Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie)
- One Battle after Another (Andy Jurgensen)
- Sentimental Value (Olivier Bugge Coutté)
- Sinners (Michael P. Shawver)
Beschten Internationale Film
- The Secret Agent (Brasilien)
- It Was Just an Accident (Frankräich)
- Sentimental Value (Norwegen)
- Sirāt (Spuenien)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunesien)
Beschte Kuerzfilm
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Beschte Make-up a bescht Coiffure
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Bescht Filmmusek
- Bugonia (Jerskin Fendrix)
- Frankenstein (Alexandre Desplat)
- Hamnet (Max Richter)
- One Battle after Another (Jonny Greenwood)
- Blood & Sinners (Ludwig Goransson)
Beschte Filmsong
- Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless)
- Golden (KPop Demon Hunters)
- I Lied To You (Sinners)
- Sweet Dreams Of Joy (Viva Verdi!)
- Train Dreams (Train Dreams)
Bescht Zeenebild
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Beschten Toun
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
- Sirāt
Bescht visuell Effekter
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Bescht adaptéiert Dréibuch
- Bugonia (Will Tracy)
- Frankenstein (Guillermo del Toro)
- Hamnet (Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell)
- One Battle after Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Train Dreams (Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar)
Bescht Originaldréibuch
- Blue Moon (Robert Kaplow)
- It Was Just an Accident ( Jafar Panahi)
- Marty Supreme (Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie)
- Sentimental Value (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)
- Blood & Sinners (Ryan Coogler)
Sämtlech Detailer fënnt een och um Site vun den Academy Awards.