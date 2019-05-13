Hir Fondatioun huet e Méindeg matgedeelt, datt d'Schauspillerin gestuerwen ass.

D'Doris Day war den 3. Abrëll 1922 zu Cincinnati am US-Bundesstaat Ohio op d'Welt komm. Si wollt am Fong Dänzerin ginn, ma well am Alter vu 14 Joer hat si bei engem Autosaccident e Bee gebrach an huet deen Dram mussen opginn.

Dofir huet et awer mam Sange geklappt. 1944 hat si mat Lidd "Sentimental Journey" hiren Duerchbroch, "My Dreams Are Getting Better All the Time" war e weidere Succès. Nom Lidd "Day by Day" krut si als Kënschtlernumm "Doris Day" an huet ënnert anerem mam Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope an Dinah Shore zesummegeschafft.

1947 huet si et op Hollywood gepackt a war do a verschiddene Musicalen ze gesinn.

Richteg bekannt gouf d'Doris Day dunn engem breede Publikum duerch familljefrëndlech Film-Komedien, ënnert anerem mam Rock Hudson. An den 1950er an 1960er huet si zu de populäersten Actricen zu Hollywood gehéiert.

Mam James Stewart huet si 1956 am Alfred-Hitchcock-Thriller "The Man Who Knew Too Much" ("Der Mann, der zuviel wusste") gespillt an dobäi de Filmsong "Que Sera, Sera" (Whatever Will Be, Will Be) gesongen. D'Lidd krut den Oscar als beschte Filmsong a gouf weltwäit en Hit.

Géint Enn vun hirer Filmkarriär huet sech d'Doris Day och fir den Déiereschutz engagéiert.

E Méindeg huet hir Fondatioun, d'"Doris Day Animal Foundation" zu Los Angeles, den Doud vun der Actrice a Sängerin am Alter vu 97 Joer confirméiert. Si wier an de fréie Moiesstonne gestuerwen.

Erënnerung

Fir hire 95. hat d'Marie Gales dem Doris Day gratuléiert.

AUDIO: 3. Abrëll 2017 - An 100 Sekonnen: Doris Day huet Gebuertsdag

Offiziell Matdeelung

Hollywood Legend, Leading Singer and Animal Welfare Advocate Doris Day is Dead at 97 Carmel Valley, Calif., May 13, 2019 -- Doris Day passed away early this morning at her Carmel Valley home, having celebrated her 97th birthday on April 3 of this year. Nearly 300 fans gathered in Carmel last month to celebrate Day's birthday. Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia , resulting in her death. She was surrounded by a few close friends as she passed.

Day was born Mary Ann Von Kappelhoff, on April 3, 1922 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Day's life's work -- music, films, and animal advocacy -- comprise an enduring legacy. She began her professional singing career at age 15, and she had her first hit, "Sentimental Journey," with Les Brown's band. That tune, and her signature "Que Sera Sera," were her biggest hits.

During her three decades of work in film, Day starred in nearly every genre, not just as a singer/dancer but as an actress with superb comic timing, a natural talent for interpreting a role and a gift for evoking emotion. Her 39 films – many still incredibly popular and shown frequently today -- stand as a testament to her talent. While Day was honored with many awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004 and a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement in 2008, she never won an Oscar, and many film critics and fans have decried the Academy's overlooking Day's talents.

Day's music continues to attract new fans worldwide. The 2011 release of "My Heart," a compilation of songs never before released, went to No. 1 in the United Kingdom.

Since the '70s, Day had focused her energies on the Doris Day Animal Foundation. Her lifelong compassion for animals compelled her to fight animal testing and to advocate for spay/neuter education and outreach programs in the U.S. Today, her early Spay Day program had become an international event, with World Spay Day providing thousands of free or reduced-cost spay and neuter surgeries in 75 countries. The Doris Day Animal Foundation continues to provide support to smaller rescue organizations nationwide, with a special focus on those assisting senior pets.

Doris' passionate work on behalf of dogs, cats, horses, sea lions, raptors and other animals in need of rescue, veterinary care and adoption will not end. The Doris Day Animal Foundation is committed to continuing its work as a grant-giving organization, funding smaller animal welfare non-profits across the country. Doris' wishes were that she have no funeral or memorial service and no grave marker. Friends and fans wishing to remember Doris Day, are encouraged to visit www.dorisdayanimalfoundation.org.