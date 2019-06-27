An engem Interview mat der kurdescher Tëleeschaîne Rudaw seet e Lëtzebuerger IS-Kämpfer, de Steve Duarte, hien hätt ee Feeler gemaach.

Hie wär prett, fir an de Prisong ze goen.

De Steve Duarte huet 32 Joer. Hien ass zu Meespelt grouss ginn an huet déi portugisesch Nationalitéit.

De jonke Mann gëtt den Ament vun de kurdesch-syreschen Demokrateschen Eenheeten (SDF) am Nordoste vu Syrien festgehalen.

Hien hat 2010 zum Islam convertéiert.

Am Joer 2016 ass den Steve Duarte an engem IS-Propaganda-Film opgetaucht, an deem Geiselen higeriicht goufen an an deem hie selwer Spuenien a Portugal gedreet hat.

Am Interview betount de Steve Duarte, hie géif bereien, dem IS bäigetrueden ze sinn. Hie wéilt en neit Liewe mat senger Fra a senge Kanner starten, wann hien zeréck zu Lëtzebuerg wär. Hie wéilt säi Glawen net opginn, mä géif IS-Ideologië verdamen.

Op enger Foto, déi um Internetsite vu Rudaw publizéiert gëtt, gesäit een en ofgemoerte Steve Duarte.

D’Foto ass vum 23. Juni.

An den éischten Sätz vum Interview betount hien, hie kéim vu Lëtzebuerg. Hie gëtt och Detailer zu senger Famill hei zu Lëtzebuerg.

De ganzen Interview op Englesch iwwersat

Rudaw: Where are you from? Why did you come to Syria?



Steve Duarte: I am from Luxembourg. I came to Syria initially with the aim of going to the Arab Peninsula to study religious studies in a big school. However, there are conditions these areas have for joining such schools. Those who wish to get into those schools have to have a diploma. I don’t have one, and the student has to be aged 25 years or less, and I am older. That is why I couldn’t enroll in such a school in the Arab Peninsula. Around that time, I got in touch with someone on Facebook and told him that I would like to learn religious sciences and that in my country there were no big schools for such purpose. I also couldn’t learn Arabic as good as I wanted to. Maybe I could, but that would have required much time. Therefore, what I needed was not available. Then he told me to come to Syria, where everything, including schools and hospitals, are available. He told me about these.



What was the name of the man you got in touch with?



His name was Abo Aqil.



Is he an ISIS Emir?



No, he is a normal person. We spoke normally, and we started speaking together every day about these things. I told him okay. If there is a school, I will come and earn a degree in religious sciences. At that time, I was reading lots of books and much about Syria.



How did you come? From which airport did you land?



From my country, Luxembourg, I travelled to Istanbul by airplane. From Istanbul, I paid for a bus ride, and after 15 or 17 hours, I reached Gaziantep, and from there, there was the same smuggler. With him, I entered Jarablus.



In which camp did you stay in Syria?



I stayed in Jarablus for 17 days without seeing a thing. I was in a base, and I couldn’t see a thing for 17 days. Then a man, yes a man, came, and he read every name. My name was in the list. He said that I needed to go for training at the camp instantly. I said yes, but I have come here to go to school. He told me they would look into it later. Then we stayed there in the camp for a nearly a month.



Where was the camp?



It was between Tabqa and Raqqa. That is all I know. I don’t know the name of the camp.



When was that? In what year?



It was in 2014, meaning the end of 2014.



How did you get out of Baghouz?



I left with the first batch. There was a truce, so I immediately left with the first batch. I and my wife, we wanted to leave even before that, but we didn’t have the money because smugglers asked for a large sum. Then someone who paid came, and I immediately left.



What would you do when among them?



I wasn’t doing much. Only two months after training in the camp they wanted to send me for military action, but I told them that I didn’t want to go fighting. Then they told me, “Okay. What can you do?” I told them that I only wanted to learn religious sciences and that from the very beginning I had come with the aim of learning religious sciences. However, one of the administrators of the camp told me that there were no schools at that time. Then he asked me what I could do. I told him I could only take photos, as in record videos. He told me okay. You will go to the media section. Then I went to Manbij, the Aleppo Vilayet. I remained there for two months in media work, then I encountered problems with the Emir.



With the Emir?



Yes the Emir. Problems happened with him. Then I left the area because he said that he was dissatisfied and disappointed with me. Then I had $2,000 with me. I spent them on food and my needs, then I slept in the mosque. I once slept in the hospital in Manbij, then I got hit.



Were you married?



No. I wasn’t married then.



Then what happened?



At that time, I was hit with shrapnel in my spine, and I couldn’t move for six months or six and a half months. Then I needed training. Then they transferred me to the Bureau of the Injured. It is an office where they give us a card and a monthly sum is spent for us. I remained there for six months, six months and a half, or seven months. Then I got out. When I had been in the media work, the Emir had given me a signed paper by the Wali concerning marriage. I always kept it with me. Then I got better from the injury and could move. Then I went to Raqqa and got married there.



Where is your wife, the one you married during your time with ISIS?



I don’t know. I don’t have information. All I know is that we left with the first batch. Then men and women were separated in Baghouz.



How many children do you have?



I have two children – a three-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.



What were the biggest organizational problems inside ISIS?



In the beginning, everything was available, and as you know there was oil, money, food and everything. There were no problems. However, there were problems and sedition concerning one topic, which is that of marriage and women. Problems occur with the Emir over this. However, there are no issued over food or other thing. This happened later. Then the YPG army marched towards ISIS positions, and at that time, maybe the Emirs became fearful and stopped distributing food. Things became really hard. Do you know what I mean? Okay. Then issues happened between the muhajireen (foreign members) and Iraqis and Syrians. They didn’t fight, but there were issues between them. When there was a food scarcity, and an Iraqi would come, then the foreigners would complain, saying that this is Iraqi and he doesn’t like the foreigners. Such stuff. That is why many problems occurred.



Were there Kurds in the ISIS ranks?



I personally didn’t meet any Kurds, but I heard there were Kurds in ISIS ranks. So, yes, I heard, but I never personally met a Kurd. I never asked anyone where they were from, and we never interfered in each other’s business. However, I saw a report in the city. There is division of labor. There is military work, and there is media work. I was only recording footage. I was recording a beautiful place and stuff like that. Only that. I told them from the beginning that I don’t want military work.



Would you like to go back to Luxembourg?

Of course. I want to go back to my family and go back to work. I don’t want to return to Daesh (ISIS). I want to return to Luxembourg and start a new job. Do you understand me? Totally new job, see my children, take care of them and see them grow up.

Do you still want to implement the rules of the Islamic faith or go back to Christianity like in the past?



Not the same as Daesh, but a new thinking. Yes of course. I converted to Islam. When I came to Daesh, I didn’t see good conduct and morals. I directly told them that it wasn’t good. Then I later knew, and I know based on my understanding, that it wasn’t good. I know now what is in the book (Quran), and I know what they are doing. There is a great discrepancy. I want to teach my children and wife the Islamic religion. However, not like Daesh, rather like it is in the book.



Where is your wife from?



She is from France. She isn’t originally French, but she is from France. She is of African descent.



Did you ever see Kurdish hostages?



I don’t know about this matter. Any executive, security, or big thing, I am unaware of them. Most of the time I spent with Daesh I didn’t have a [citizenship] card … They didn’t want to give me news. This is the problem. Meaning after that, I had to start doing business.



Are you in touch with your family in Luxembourg?



I spoke with my mother, but the internet was very bad in Daesh areas, and it became even worse in the last period. I didn’t have much time for speaking with Luxembourg. However, I mostly spoke with her so that she sends money. I wanted to get my wife and children out of Daesh controlled areas, but the internet was bad, and my mother was fearful due to sending money from Europe to a criminal group. I mostly spoke about this. I told her that I know this is illegal but it was necessary. She said she couldn’t, and then my mother heard in the news that there was a truce between the Kurdish coalition and Daesh. I heard that for the first time from her … I heard from my mother that I could leave [Baghouz] without paying money, and she asked me to hurry up and leave. I asked her how she knew and who said that. I don’t know. I think she said she heard it from television and news. But she told me that it was official. I told her subhanallah [God is perfect]. I am here, and my mom in Luxembourg knows this news? I told her okay. Maybe it is correct news. Then I spoke with someone in Daesh. He told me it was true and that there is a batch I could leave with, but I had to register my name. I hadn’t, but I took another route, and had my wife join the batch.



Are you regretful? Will you accept a trial in Luxembourg?



Yes. Now I am thinking about going to Luxembourg, and I have to go to prison there. I made a mistake, and if this mistake merits prison, I am ready to go to prison.



What do you want to do now?



What do I want? I want to get out of prison, go back to a normal life, take care of my children, teach my son and daughter how life is, how to distinguish right from wrong, teach them the basics of religion, and to warn them against falling into the mistake I fell into. I want a new life, God willing, I want a new life.