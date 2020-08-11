E Méindeg krut d’Nato-Agence NSPA en zweeten Airbus-Fliger ausgeliwwert, fir strateegesch Transport-Operatiounen, wéi och d’Betanken an der Loft.

Dat ganzt ass Deel vum sougenannten MRTT-Programm, wat fir multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport steet. Och Lëtzebuerg ass Deel dovunner, zesumme mat 5 aneren Natiounen: der Belsch, Holland, Norwegen, Däitschland an der tschechescher Republik. Am ganze ginn et bis Enn 2024 8 esou Fligeren, déi vun der Nato kënnen agesat ginn.

Am Juli 2016 gouf de Programm vum Grand-Duché an Holland lancéiert.

D’Fligere wäerten zu Eindhoven an zu Köln stationéiert ginn.

Great news for our MMF partner nations 🇧🇪🇨🇿🇩🇪🇱🇺🇳🇱🇳🇴After completing its acceptance process, our second Multinational MRTT Fleet (MMF) aicraft✈️is in the air & will be soon welcomed by the @A330_MMU at its home base in Eindhoven 🇳🇱

👉More info: https://t.co/7ysTxX34d6 pic.twitter.com/DDcpib82Gs — NATO Support and Procurement Agency (@NSPA_NATO) August 10, 2020

Offiziellt Schreiwes

NSPA delivers second MMF aircraft to the Multinational MRTT Unit

The Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) fleet will soon enter into service to provide strategic transport, air-to-air refuelling and medical evacuation capabilities to its six participating nations (Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, The Netherlands and Norway), demonstrating a best practice example of multi-national cooperation.

The first aircraft was delivered on 30 June 2020 and has been performing training missions for the unit for the last weeks. Now, it will undergo a routine maintenance check (A-check).

The third, fourth and fifth aircraft are currently under conversion at the Airbus DS facilities and the rest of the fleet will follow until the end of 2024. The full fleet will consist of eight Multi-role tanker transport aircraft, with an option to extend the contract up to 11 aircraft in the future. The aircraft are owned by NATO and managed by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) with the support of the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) on the acquisition phase.

Background

In 2012, the European Defence Agency (EDA) started to address the long-standing European shortfall in the air-to-air refuelling capacity. Since then, this initiative has grown into a mature programme managed by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), on behalf of the nations.

The Netherlands and Luxembourg initially launched the programme in July 2016, with the first as the lead nation of the project. Germany and Norway joined in 2017, Belgium followed in early 2018 and Czech Republic lastly joined the MMF programme in October 2019.

The MMF aircraft will be operated by the Multinational Multirole Tanker Transport Unit (MMU) comprising of military personnel from the participating countries. The unit is based in two permanent operating bases, the Main Operating Base in Eindhoven and the Forward Operating Base in Cologne-Wahn (Germany). Among the eight MMF aircraft, five will be based in Eindhoven, and three in Cologne.