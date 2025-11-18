D'Lëtzebuerger gi méi Drénkgeld ewéi déi meescht Clienten an den aneren europäesche Länner, esou e Rapport vun der Liwwer-Plattform Wolt.

17 Prozent vun de Clienten hei am Land ginn Drénkgeld, an der Moyenne 1,95 Euro – den héchste Montant, dee Wolt registréiert huet. An Däitschland ginn zwar 22 Prozent vun de Leit dem Chauffer, deen hinnen Iesse liwwert, eppes dobäi, allerdéngs nëmmen 1,79 Euro. Dat alles deelt d'Firma Wolt an engem Communiqué mat.

De Geschäftsmodell an d'Manéier, wéi d'Chauffere vu Wolt bezuelt ginn, gëtt dacks kritiséiert. An där Hisiicht kann een dovunner ausgoen, dass d'Drénkgeld fir Chaufferen net onwichteg ass.

Liest hei de Pressecommuniqué:

Big hearts, small country: Luxembourg tips more than other rich countries

When it comes to saying “thank you” with a tip, Luxembourgers are making it count - quite

literally. Data gathered by delivery platform Wolt shows Luxembourg tops Europe’s tipleaving charts.

While only 17 per cent of Wolt customers in Luxembourg leave a tip, they do so with style, averaging €1.97 per tip, the highest among the five countries surveyed. Germans are more frequent tippers, with 25 per cent reaching for the virtual change jar, though they leave a slightly smaller average of €1.85. And in oil-rich Norway? Let’s just say they’re rich in natural resources, but a bit shy with the tipping – only 11 per cent of customers tip, averaging €1.96.

Country percentage of customers who tip average tip in EU Luxembourg 17% 1.97 Germany 25% 1.85 Norway 11% 1.96 Sweden 6% 1.56 Greece 24% 1.13

The data shows that there are differences within Luxembourg as well, with the people of Mersch being the most generous in the country - 23 per cent give a tip with an average tip of €2.15, versus €1.97 for Luxembourg City and €1.91 for Wiltz.

"All tips go 100 per cent to the courier," confirms Tomás Etcheverry, General Manager for Wolt Luxembourg. “Tipping is not required, but it’s a nice gesture if you’re happy with the service. And let’s be honest - there’s nothing like having your sushi or burger arrive on time, with a smile. You can tip both before and after delivery.” Tipping might not be a formal part of the service, but for couriers who work hard – navigating wind, rain, and rush-hour traffic – every euro, and every emoji-filled thank-you note, is a meaningful gesture. Couriers earn a fair income for their work, and tips are a much-appreciated bonus that shows customer appreciation directly. “So next time your food arrives hot, fast, and delivered with care, consider adding a little extra love. Your courier (and karma) will thank you,” said Tomás Etcheverry. Wolt has been operating in Luxembourg since early 2024 and delivers food, groceries and other products from over 800 vendors across the country