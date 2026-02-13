Am Kader vum 70. Jubiläum vum Eurovison Song Contest war fir dëst Joer eng Live-Tour mat 35 Kënschtler. geplangt. Dës muss zum “grousse Bedauere” vun der EBU verréckelt ginn. Trotz de Beméiunge vun der ganzer Ekipp, de Produzenten an de Veranstalter wier een op grouss Erausfuerderunge gestouss, déi am Hibléck op esou e Weltklass-Erliefnes net ze bewältege wieren. Et wéilt ee sech elo op den ESC am Mee zu Wien konzentréieren.

Déi Leit, déi schonn en Ticket kaf hunn, kréien dësen esou séier wéi méiglech rembourséiert.

Hei den offizielle Statement

“We regret to announce that we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour 2026. We have encountered unforeseen challenges that despite the best efforts of our team, the producers, and promoters we have been unable to resolve.



To the thousands of fans who bought tickets, thank you, we will ensure you will be refunded in full as soon as possible.



We look forward to relaunching the Live Tour when we can ensure the world class experience that our fans expect.



Our focus remains on delivering an incredible Eurovision Song Contest in May.

The 70th anniversary shows will be celebrated with 35 amazing artists performing to record sell-out audiences in Vienna and hundreds of millions watching around the world.”