Wéinst ongeplangten ErausfuerderungenEurovision Song Contest Live Tour 2026 gëtt verréckelt

Sandy Schmit
Wéi d'Organisateure ronderëm de Eurovision Song Contest an engem Schreiwes e Freideg matgedeelt hunn, muss déi geplangte Live-Tour verréckelt ginn.
Update: 13.02.2026 16:02
© EBU

Am Kader vum 70. Jubiläum vum Eurovison Song Contest war fir dëst Joer eng Live-Tour mat 35 Kënschtler. geplangt. Dës muss zum “grousse Bedauere” vun der EBU verréckelt ginn. Trotz de Beméiunge vun der ganzer Ekipp, de Produzenten an de Veranstalter wier een op grouss Erausfuerderunge gestouss, déi am Hibléck op esou e Weltklass-Erliefnes net ze bewältege wieren. Et wéilt ee sech elo op den ESC am Mee zu Wien konzentréieren.

Déi Leit, déi schonn en Ticket kaf hunn, kréien dësen esou séier wéi méiglech rembourséiert.

Hei den offizielle Statement

“We regret to announce that we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour 2026. We have encountered unforeseen challenges that despite the best efforts of our team, the producers, and promoters we have been unable to resolve.

To the thousands of fans who bought tickets, thank you, we will ensure you will be refunded in full as soon as possible. 

We look forward to relaunching the Live Tour when we can ensure the world class experience that our fans expect.

Our focus remains on delivering an incredible Eurovision Song Contest in May.
The 70th anniversary shows will be celebrated with 35 amazing artists performing to record sell-out audiences in Vienna and hundreds of millions watching around the world.”

De Countdown bis den ESC 2026 am Kader vum 34. Silvesterlaf zu Wien um Rathausplatz den 1. Januar 2026.
10 Kënschtler, 10 Stied a vill fréier Eurovision-Ikonen
Den ESC geet op Live Tour duerch Europa

Olympesch Wanterspiller am Iwwerbléck
Quentin Fillon Maillet wënnt Gold am Biathlon-Sprint
4
Virsiichtsmoossnam vun der Police
En Donneschdegowend war et den Appell, d'Autoe vum Parking Däich ze réckele wéinst Héichwaasserrisiko
No Doutschlag a Regionalzuch (D)
Presuméierten Täter huet um Schléiwenhaff gewunnt, bestätegt de Leidelenger Buergermeeschter
UEFA Nations League 2026/27
(On)attraktiv Géigner a Siicht fir d'Rout Léiwen
5
Mamm huet Dot zouginn
Zwee Puppelcher a Frankräich an engem Tifküler fonnt
Video
Säll gespaart a Konschtwierker beschiedegt
Et koum zu enger Iwwerschwemmung am Louvre
D'Presentatioun vun der Editioun 2026
"Kino fir jiddereen"
Museker Peter Doherty Deel vu Jury vum Luxembourg City Film Festival 2026
Video
0
Eis glécklech RTL-Gewënnerin: Sandy Heep
E ganzt Joer gratis Concerten? D'Rockhal huet fënnef Golden Tickets verloust
Fotoen
MOB-ART studio
Éischt Solo-Ausstellung vun der Tiffany Matos
Video
Fotoen
Bekannt duerch Serie "Dawson's Creek"
Den James David Van Der Beek ass am Alter vun 48 Joer gestuerwen
Film vun der Woch
"Le Chant des Forêts" vum Vincent Munier
Video
