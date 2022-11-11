Den 51 Joer ale Fransous huet op verschiddene Plazen op der Welt Experienz am Domän gesammelt.

Den David Papiah huet ënner anerem bei Fujitsu an IBM geschafft. Bis ewell war de Roger Lampach de Chef vu LuxProvide.

Hei dat offiziellt Schreiwes

David Papiah appointed CEO of Luxprovide S.A. (11.11.2022)

Released by : Ministry of State / Ministry of the Economy

David Papiah has been appointed CEO of LuxProvide S.A. as of 2nd November 2022. Headquartered in Bissen, LuxProvide hosts the national supercomputer MeluXina and offers tailor-made High-Performance Computing (HPC), Data Analytics (HPDA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services.

The new CEO of LuxProvide has spent the last decade contributing to the development of the Data Analytics, AI and HPC business for Fujitsu in Europe, Middle East, Southern Asia and North America. Prior to Fujitsu, David Papiah held Senior Management positions at IBM during 8 years in the field of business development and finance in Europe. He is graduated from École polytechnique Paris (E2020) and has attended professional education at INSEAD (Institut européen d'administration des affaires). David Papiah is 51 years old and of French nationality.

"Research brings innovation that are vital to make our world and societies more sustainable for a better future. Supercomputers and digital technologies are at the core of these strategic activities enabling big steps into creation of new green products, new medicine and anticipating climate changes", comments David Papiah. "At LuxProvide, with Meluxina supercomputer, we aim at being the technology backbone to contribute to the digital transformation of the society and to reinforce Luxembourg's position at the forefront of innovation for the years to come."

Under the governance of the Ministry of State and the Ministry of the Economy, LuxProvide S.A., as a 100% subsidiary of LuxConnect S.A., is in charge of the operation of Luxembourg's

high-performance computer MeluXina which is ranked among the top 50 supercomputers in the world. By offering a wide portfolio of services, LuxProvide offers a dedicated support to start-ups, SMEs and larger companies as well as to academia and research organisations.