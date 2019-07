Lights-to-flag victory for @AyhancanGuven : The rookie driver celebrates his first win in the #PorscheMobil1Supercup in Silverstone. Porsche Junior @JAndlauer went from 6th to second place, @FlorianLATORRE finished on third position. More on https://t.co/tfsjukjySO #Porsche pic.twitter.com/uK57vkN05t