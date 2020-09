View this post on Instagram

Newlyweds Prince & Princess of Bourbon-Parma. Yesterday Sep 12th HRh Prince Henri of Bourbon-Parma married his second cousin once removed HI&RH Archduchess Gabriela of Austria, Royal Pss of Hungary and of Bohemia, Pss of Croatia at Schloss Tratzberg in Austria. The couple got engaged in 2017 after Gabriela gave birth their daughter Victoria. Big congrats to this beautiful royal couple!❤ Many thanks to @eugenieniarchosfans #austria #austriahungary #parma #wedding #royalwedding #weddingdress #tiara #habsburg #bourbon #luxembourg #dynasticwedding #dynasticmarriage #dynasticmatch #archduchessgabriella #princehenri