An deenen nächste Jore wäerten d'Supporter a China also weiderhin op hir Käschte kommen.

D’Formel 1 huet de Kontrakt mam FORMEL 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX bis 2025 verlängert. Dat gouf e Samschdeg an den fréie Moiesstonne bekannt. Och wann et dëst Joer, opgrond vun der Pandemie, net méiglech war a China ze fueren, ass d’Kinneksklass vum Motorsport houfreg iwwert dës Verlängerung.

Ausserdeem, esou steet et am Communiqué, ass de Groussen Präis vu China zanter 2004 e wichtegen Bestanddeel am Formel-1-Kalenner a wäert dat, no dëser Verlängerung, dann och bleiwen.

Schreiwes Formel 1

Formula 1 is delighted to announce that we have extended our contract with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX in Shanghai until 2025. While it has not been possible to include China on the 2022 calendar, due to ongoing pandemic conditions, we are very pleased that this new agreement will ensure our fans in China have Formula 1 racing to look forward to in the coming years.

We are grateful to the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People’s Republic of China (CAMF), the Shanghai Administration of Sports and the Chinese Grand Prix Promoter, Juss Sports Group for their ongoing engagement and collaboration. The Chinese Grand Prix has been a very important part of the Formula 1 calendar since 2004 and will continue to be into the future.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said:

“This is great news for all of our fans in China and we are delighted to announce this agreement that will see us racing in Shanghai until 2025. Our partnership with the promoter Juss Sports is incredibly strong and we look forward to continuing our long term partnership. While we are all disappointed we could not include China on the 2022 calendar due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow and we look forward to being back with the fans as soon as we can.”