Wéi et vun der onofhängeger Anti-Dopping-Kommissioun CADF heescht, ass näischt drun un den Dopping-Virwërf géigeniwwer dem Jakob Fuglsang.

Wuel huet d'CADF d'Enquête confirméiert, ma huet och erkläert, dass de Rapport detailléiert gepréift gouf an dëse géing den dänesche Coureur entlaaschten. Dat nämmlecht gëllt fir säin Teamkomerod Alexej Lutsenko.

D'CADF huet weider betount, dass een et bedauert, dass de Rapport ëffentlech gemaach gouf. Wéi et dozou konnt kommen, ass nach net gewosst. Deementspriechend hätt een eng intern Enquête lancéiert.

Offizielle Statement vun der CADF

CADF statement on allegations against Jakob Fuglsang, Alexey Lutsenko and Dr Michele Ferrari

Feb 5, 2020

In response to growing media interest surrounding rider Jakob Fuglsang, Alexey Lutsenko and Dr Michele Ferrari, the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), the independent body mandated by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to define and carry out anti-doping in the sport of cycling, would like to clarify a number of points.

In accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code and the WADA International Standard for Testing and Investigations, the CADF investigates any intelligence it receives regarding possible anti-doping rule violations.

In view of the public disclosure of certain documents, the CADF can confirm the following:

The CADF received information in relation to alleged potential anti-doping rule violations and requested intelligence service provider Sportradar to conduct additional research on the allegations to complete CADF files.

International cooperation being key to effective anti-doping investigations, Sportradar’s subsequent report was shared in strict confidentiality and in a secured manner with a selection of relevant anti-doping bodies and law enforcement agencies.

The CADF treated the information contained in the report with extreme care. At no point did it share the findings with any other third party, including media representatives.

The CADF deeply regrets that the report was leaked, and an inquiry is being conducted to understand how the file was made public and prevent this from happening again.

Finally, the CADF confirms that after careful review of the elements available, it has not submitted the report to the UCI for the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the individuals or team in question.

The CADF will not be making any further comment on the matter.